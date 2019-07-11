|
Helen Louise (Jiannini) Vanderlip, 81 of Reading, PA passed away peacefully on Friday July 5, 2019. Helen was the wife of the late Russell Vanderlip. Helen spent her childhood in Conshohocken, PA. She married Russell in 1957 and they moved to Berwyn, PA where they lived for 53 years. Surviving is a son: Donald (Lois) Vanderlip; 3 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services are private by the request of the family. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on July 15, 2019