Helen M. “Honey” Mozzani, 91 of Downingtown, PA died Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Simpson Meadows in Downingtown, PA. She was the last surviving member of the Giuseppe Mozzani and Filomena DiSanti Mozzani family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Mozzani, Eva Osmond, Mary “Muz” Basilio, Alerana Popolillo, Josephine Girafalco and Joseph Mozzani. She attended St. Agnes School. Honey worked as a beautician for many years and also worked at Deluxe Check Company as an inspector. Honey was an active member of St. Agnes, St. Maximilian Kolbe and latterly, St. Joseph’s in Downingtown. She served in various capacities including Eucharistic minister, usher, greeter. She was also very well known for baking pizzelle for the priests in every parish. Honey loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, painting, flower arranging, card making and crafts of all kinds. She sang in a choral group, the Meadow Larks at Simpson Meadows. She loved to go on trips both locally and to other states, and frequently organized them for others and traveled along. Honey was instrumental in creating a store at Simpson Meadows, which she ran with another resident, where goods were sold to residents who could not go out or who needed to purchase something on the fly. Honey’s joy came from service to others and having fun. She brought light and laughter to everyone who knew her. Honey is survived by her 12 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at St. Joseph Church, 322 Manor Ave. Downingtown, PA 19335; followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Simpson Meadows Caring Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com