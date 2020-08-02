1/1
Helen Milton
Helen M. Hilton, 71 of Robeson Twp., passed away on July 30th in the Reading Hospital. Born in Baltimore, MD., she was the daughter of the late George and Edna McClean. Helen was employed as a Physicians Assistant for over 30 years for the VA Medical Center in Coatesville, PA. She enjoyed crafts, crosstitch and reading. Her biggest love was her three grandchildren. Helen was pre deceased by one brother, Larry McClean. Surviving is one son, Brian M. Hilton, Birdsboro, PA; one daughter, Sarah E. Paugh, Birdsboro, PA; three grandchildren, Kayla, Haley and Weston. Funeral services are private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. Online memories and photos can be shared at http://www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
