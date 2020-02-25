Daily Local News Obituaries
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
603 W 2nd Ave
Parkesburg, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
603 W 2nd Ave
Parkesburg, PA
View Map
Helen R. Reynolds Obituary
Helen R. Reynolds, 91, of Parkesburg, passed away on Monday, February 24th, 2020 under the care of Pocopson Home. Born in Coatesville, Helen was the daughter of the late Eva (Contolok) and Umberto Rosciolo. Helen had worked at the former Marionette Mills of Coatesville, the former Devitts Hardware of Coatesville and at the Thorndale Giant Supermarket. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Church in Parkesburg. Helen is survived by her three children: David Perry of Malvern, Joseph Perry of Avondale and Eva Perry Purcell, wife of Jeff, of Coatesville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and, 9 great, great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 28th at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Ave, Parkesburg, PA 19365 followed by interment at St. Malachi Cemetery. The viewing at the Church from 9:30 until the time of the service. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020
