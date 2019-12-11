Home

Helen Schiffli

Helen Patricia Rock Schiffli, 82, died December 2, 2019 at the Slaton Nursing Home in Texas after battling cancer. She was born and raised in Honey Brook PA by Robert and Helen Rock. She leaves her sons, Michael Miller and his wife Jill; Matthew Miller and his wife Clarisa; and was preceded in death by her son Mitchell Miller; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and other close friends. Helen enjoyed living in the southwest. She enjoyed volunteering at various nursing homes and working with the elderly. Helen graciously willed her body to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 12, 2019
