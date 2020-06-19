Helen Teresa Kusnierczyk
Helen Teresa Kusnierczyk, 87, died on Thursday evening, June 18 at Harrison House in Coatesville, PA. She was married to Frank Kusnierczyk of Coatesville for 57 years before his death in 2017. She was a devout Catholic who was actively involved in the community at St Peter Catholic Church in West Brandywine. She loved her home and neighbors in Brandywine Woods where she lived for 38 years, and more than anything enjoyed gatherings with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Janet Byrnes, grandsons Erik and Steven Kornet, and great granddaughters Riley and Avery Kornet. Teresa’s funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To send online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
