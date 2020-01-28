Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Vallorani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Vallorani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Vallorani Obituary
Helen “Babe” Marie Vallorani, age 87 of Toughkenamon passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Babe was the beloved wife of Joseph Vallorani for 64 years; mother of Diane (John), Joey (Donna), Steve (Lisa) and Lisa (Dave); Mom-Mom of Jaclyn, Andrea, Johnny, Vinny, Christine, Steven, Jenna, Ricky, Antonio, Michael, David and Angelia; sister of Anna Basciani (Mario). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Nick and sister Julia Caputo. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 12PM with a Funeral Mass at 12PM on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -