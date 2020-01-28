|
|
Helen “Babe” Marie Vallorani, age 87 of Toughkenamon passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Babe was the beloved wife of Joseph Vallorani for 64 years; mother of Diane (John), Joey (Donna), Steve (Lisa) and Lisa (Dave); Mom-Mom of Jaclyn, Andrea, Johnny, Vinny, Christine, Steven, Jenna, Ricky, Antonio, Michael, David and Angelia; sister of Anna Basciani (Mario). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Nick and sister Julia Caputo. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 12PM with a Funeral Mass at 12PM on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020