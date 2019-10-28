|
|
Helga Belohoubek, 91, of Philadelphia PA, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on October 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Erwin Belohoubek, with whom she shared over 65 years of marriage. Helga was born in 1928 in Vienna, Austria to Karl Stenzel and Anna Katerina Jirousek. Helga was a Viennese at heart, through and through. She knew all the opera houses, museums, parks, churches, cathedrals, trams and coffee shops of Vienna; knew every Austrian playwright, poet and composer; had a deep love for Vienna’s art and architecture; and told many stories about Austrian culture and history. Helga and Erwin met in 1950 at a Viennese concert hall’s mid-century ball. They married four years later. Helga and Erwin immigrated to the States in 1955, and raised a family in and around Princeton, New Jersey. Later, once their children grew up, they adopted Philadelphia as their new home, where they found a vacant lot near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and spent years building their dream house. They traveled all over the world, but spent summers in Austria – mostly in Bad Hofgastein, to take in the mountain air and escape the heat and humidity of the Northeast. Helga was preceded in death by her brother Hellmuth, who often acted as tour guide to the entire family for numerous beautiful trips in and around Europe. Helga is survived by Erwin, their two sons, Klaus (Carla) and Axel (Marlene) and four grandchildren, Selena, Arianna, Zachary and Brenda. Helga’s ashes will come to rest in her beloved Vienna woods. Services will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 29, 2019