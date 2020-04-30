Henry G. Schouten, born February 9, 1923 peacefully passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8:20pm at Chester County Hospital and entered into eternal life. He was 97 years old and loved by all who knew him. Originally from Maastricht in the Southern Netherlands, Henry settled in West Chester, PA after World War II. During the war, as a member of the Dutch Resistance, Henry worked as a translator for a group of American soldiers, which is how he became friendly with his future brother-in-law, then Master Sergeant William Madden. Through his new friend he began writing his wartime pen pal and future wife, Ida Kehley, who lived in Bethlehem, PA. As a chemist he was able to immigrate to the United States and married Ida in 1949. They were happily married for 69 years and loved to spend time at their summer home with close family in the Poconos, Clifton Township, PA. Henry worked as a chemist for Wyeth Laboratory for many years prior to his retirement. During that time, his patents included a patent for preparation of alkoxy methyl ethers, among other patents. Since 1956 he was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in West Chester. Henry was a compassionate person and a man of faith who gave us all a humble example of a life well lived in the service of Christ. He loved discussing theology, philosophy and religion and was well versed on those subjects. Henry was fluent in English, French, German and Dutch. Henry loved travel, classical music, including the André Rieu Orchestra of Maastricht, art, science, researching family history, and sharing stories of his life in Europe. He will be deeply missed and is still very much loved. Henry is survived by his cousins, Rob Schouten and Gerrit Bruinings, in the Netherlands and his beloved nieces and nephews throughout the United States. He was preceded in death by his wife Ida Schouten (Kehley), and Sandra Mae Schouten, his only daughter of 9 years. Interment will be private at Oaklands Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 730 New St. West Chester, PA 19382 https://www.clcwc.org/ or to Barclay Friends in support of the Caring Fund, 700 N. Franklin St. West Chester PA 19380, http://bf.kendal.org/giving/. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC. Condolences may be made by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.