Henry I. (Jerry) Brown peacefully passed away with his three daughters by his side on November 21 at the age of 81. Jerry was born in Philadelphia on August 16, 1938, son of Clementina Mackenzie Brown and Henry Ingersoll Brown, Jr, both of Philadelphia. Jerry attended Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, until his family moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1952, when he attended Tower Hill School until 9th grade. Jerry then attended Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, where he graduated in 1956. Jerry attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, receiving his BA in 1960, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture, receiving his MA in 1963. Jerry married Caroline “Cookie” Schutt, his high school sweetheart, in 1961. The two were soulmates until Cookie predeceased Jerry in 2010. Cookie and Jerry had three children: Clementina Brown lives in Kennett Square, PA; Eliza Brown Hurlbut lives in Seattle, WA with her husband Gary and their children Madeleine and Griffin; and Caroline Brown Lintner resides in Greenville, DE with her husband Matt and daughters Alexandra and Beatrice. He is survived by his sisters Clementina Gardner and Marian Lorenz. Jerry spent his entire working career as an Architect at Anderson, Brown, Higley and Associates in Wilmington, serving clients in the Delaware and Pennsylvania communities. Jerry spent almost every summer in Greensboro, Vermont, fishing and enjoying the beauty of the Northeast Kingdom. His kind nature and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Maribel, Latoya and Jairo, for their loving and gentle care during the past few years. Contributions in Jerry’s memory can be made to the Buck & Doe Trust, care of Amy McKenna at 200 Frog Hollow Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Services in Mr. Brown’s memory will be private. A party to celebrate his life will be held at the Foxy Loxy in Unionville, Pennsylvania on Friday, December 6 from 4-7pm.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 24, 2019