Emeritus Henry J. Santos Professor Emeritus Henry J. Santos, beloved husband of the former Leola Waters Santos and devoted father of Nancy Santos Gainer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, at the age of 92, in West Chester, PA after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Professor Emeritus Henry J. Santos earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in music from Boston University. He taught music for more than 30 years at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and was instrumental in developing the University’s music major. As a concert pianist and composer, Professor Santos studied under Alfredo Fondecaro, Carl Lamson, Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, and Hugo Norden. He performed in France, Switzerland, and in this country in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Connecticut, as well as on radio and television. He was known as a scholar for his research on 19th century musicians of color who were trained in the classical tradisstion and performed in New Orleans. A semifinalist in The First Louis Moreau Gottschalk Competition for Pianists and Composers sponsored by the Pan-American Union, Professor Santos was selected to perform a prize-winning work for piano and orchestra. His composition Leola was performed at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre, and his Psalm 64, which is dedicated to his friend and college roommate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was performed in Providence at the State House for the first celebration of MLK Day in Rhode Island. He has been featured in numerous scholarly publications, including Reflections on Afro-American Music (The Kent State University Press), Keyboard Music of Black Composers, String Music of Black Composers, and others. In honor of his service, the Henry Santos Scholarship has been awarded annually to a Bridgewater State University student since 2004. Prior to his teaching on the college-level, Professor Santos taught piano in the music department at the world-renowned Perkins School for the Blind in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Professor Emeritus Henry J. Santos is survived by his daughter, Nancy Santos Gainer; son-in-law, Curtis Gainer; and three grandsons, Henry Lee Gainer, age 21; Terrence Maxwell Gainer, age 18; and Marcus Anthony Gainer, age 18. On Saturday, March 14, a viewing was held 3-4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., at West Chester United Methodist Church, 129 South High Street, West Chester, PA. A second funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m., at the Central United Methodist Church, 14 School Street, Middleboro, MA. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Flowers are welcome. Donations to the Henry Santos Scholarship may also be made at Bridgewater State University. Uplifting life services were provided by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2020