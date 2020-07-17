(1943-2020) Henry Joseph Karasch II, died July 14, 2020. He was the husband of 55 years to Linda Karasch. He is also survived by his four children, Henry III, Matthew, Adam, and Mary Lynn and his twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was born in Beaver Falls, PA in 1943. He worked as a court reporter in Superior Court, Federal Court, then transitioned to the Chester County Court House before starting his own court reporting business in West Chester, PA in 1980. Seeing the future of a computerized culture, he became the first court reporter in Chester County to transcribe using computers. His business continues today under his son, Adam’s, leadership. He was a proud member of multiple Rotary clubs and the Knights of Columbus; and used his heart for others by working closely with the Literacy Council in both PA and NC. His kindness, joy, laughter, and desire to help will be fondly remember by all those who knew him. His favorite Bible verse was 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith “. A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Henry’s life, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM from Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, Pa. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be private. For directions to the church, please visit www.saintpeterchurch.net
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com