Henry W. Koenig, Jr., 88 of West Chester, PA passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Pocopson Home in West Chester. He was the husband of Elizabeth Tavani Koenig with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late Henry W. Koenig, Sr. and the late Bessie M. Daigle Koenig. Henry and his brother, Karl, both played accordions professionally from 1942-1951, at which time they both entered the Military Service and became members of the United States Air Force Bands, September 1951-June 1955. While in the Air Force, Henry attained the rank of Sgt. Mechanic. Both brothers were received at the White House by President Harry Truman in recognition of their entertainment work in Korean War. Henry graduated in 1958 from University of Maryland with a BS degree and went on to earn his ME from the University of Delaware. Henry taught accordion and organ between 1948-1985; he held a teaching certificate from the American Accordionist Assn. He was an active percussionist in the West Chester Community Band. During his teaching career from 1958-1985, he taught fourth through eighth grades. He was a Science specialist, Social Studies Specialist, Grade Chairman, Team Leader, Principal, and Chairman of many committees. He also taught Math and Reading in summer school and coached basketball, field hockey, baseball, and soccer. After his retirement from the Brandywine School District, formerly known as Alfred I du Pont School District, he was an Economic Education Specialist with Junior Achievement of Delaware Valley. He also substituted in the West Chester Area School District and surrounding districts in grades K -12. In the early 70’s, he was Chairman of the Finance Committee at St. Agnes Church in West Chester and helped organize the Parish Council where he served as president. He was a member and was formerly a Trustee of the First West Chester Fire Company, West Whiteland Fire Police, and was formerly an EMT with Good Fellowship Ambulance Club where he also served as Treasurer for a period of time. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark A. Koenig; grandchildren Courtney and Mark Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Marie. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:30am - 10:00am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First West Chester Fire Company 70 Bradford Avenue, West Chester, PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 10, 2019