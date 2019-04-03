|
Henry “Hank” Marsh, age 77, of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the husband of Carole Garlin Marsh, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 20th. He was born in Boyertown, son of the late Henry & Helen Leuchak Marsh. He was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church of Christiana. He graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor’s Degree and then from Temple University with a Masters’s Degree in Special Education. He worked as a teacher for the Chester County Immediate Unit. Hank enjoyed, hunting, riding motorcycle, food, county music and dogs. Surviving besides his wife are two children: Beth wife of Stephen Mock of Stamford, CT, Tom husband of Vicki Harris Marsh of Coatesville, 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, sister Gail Garceau of Reading. A private burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 4, 2019