Henry Sweeney Obituary
Henry T. "Harry" Sweeney, of Downingtown, formerly of the Devil's Pocket and Schuylkill section of Philadelphia, passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 81.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (nee McMenamin) Sweeney. Loving father of Sean (Meg) and the late Betsy Sweeney. Grandfather of Colin, Kate and Maura Sweeney. Brother of Catherine (Harry "Dick") Pelella. Brother-in-law of Peggy (Jack) Lipsett and the late Charles (Marilynn) McMenamin. Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Church, corner of Fellowship Rd. & Route 100, Chester Springs, PA 19425, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 AM Thursday prior to Mass at the church. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to Camilla Hall, I.H.M Mission Advancement Office, 1145 King Rd., Immaculata, PA 19345 or Schuylkill & Devil's Pocket Veteran's Memorial, c/o Bob McFadden, 613 S. Bambrey St., PA 19146.
www.LoganFuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Local News on June 9, 2019
