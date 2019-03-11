Daily Local News Obituaries
Herbert Dean Jones, 81, of Malvern passed away March 9, 2019. He was born in the hills of Crumpler, NC on October 10, 1937 to the late Oscar Newton and Rosie Nelson Jones. Dean is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Riggins Jones. In addition to his wife Nancy, Dean is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Jones Boyd and Kimberly A. McGill (James J.); his three grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his five brothers, Hobert, Eddie, James, Jimmy Dale, and Harold and his sister Virginia Jones Hash. Dean was predeceased by his sister Edna Joann Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to come celebrate Dean’s life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave. Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 9-10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dean’s memory to the Pocopson Home, Attn: Thomas Mancill, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA 19382-6800. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 12, 2019
