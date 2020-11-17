Herbert L. Hogg, age 73 of Coatesville, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Diane Minchhoff Hogg, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage on August 24th. He was born in Philadelphia, son of the late Norman H. & Nancy Longenecker Hogg. He graduated from Lancaster Country Day School class of 1965 and Elizabethtown College with a B.A. Degree in Political Science. Herbie started working at New Holland Machine Company upon graduation from college in their accounting department. Pursuing his passion for preparing tax returns, he would start working for his father at Norman H. Hogg Accounting in Christiana, PA. Upon Norman’s retirement, Herbie would continue the family accounting business which became Hogg & Company, until his full retirement in May of 2015. Herbie never met a stranger and truly enjoyed the strong relationships he built with his long time clients. Herbie’s love for horses started at a young age and he was an accomplished lifelong horseman. He loved fox hunting since the age of six and was fortunate to continue hunting up until one week ago. Herbie successfully showed horses for many years before becoming involved in the thoroughbred racehorse industry as a trainer, owner and breeder. His horses won numerous races throughout the region including local fan favorite Battle Lou and graded stakes winner Quidnaskra. He was a very active member of the Cochran Fox Hunt Club and the Fair Hill Foxhounds. He was extensively involved with the Christiana Community Ambulance Association where he served as president, treasurer and on the general board for over 20 years. Surviving besides his wife are 3 sisters: Mary L. "Molly" wife of Robert Goodman of New York City, Susan M. Hogg, M.D. wife of Lawrence Wise of Lancaster, M. Jane wife of Thomas Groff of Lancaster. He is also survived by his much loved nieces and nephews. At the wish of the family, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Christiana Community Ambulance Association, 55 Pine Creek Drive, Gap, PA. 17527. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana. shiveryfuneralhome.com