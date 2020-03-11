Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert M. Benjamin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert M. Benjamin Obituary
Herbert M. Benjamin, 88, of Jenner’s Pond, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Chester County. He was the husband of Mary Taylor Benjamin with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Born in New Lebanon, NY, he was the son of the late: Harrison and Lillian Schutt Benjamin. Herb was employed as a gardener for more than 30 years at Longwood Gardens. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors of northern Pennsylvania. In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by his children: Deborah Singer, Kevin S. Benjamin, Susan Mozzani and Leslie Benjamin; several grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and sister, Evelyn Bradley. Services are private. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -