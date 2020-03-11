|
Herbert M. Benjamin, 88, of Jenner’s Pond, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Chester County. He was the husband of Mary Taylor Benjamin with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Born in New Lebanon, NY, he was the son of the late: Harrison and Lillian Schutt Benjamin. Herb was employed as a gardener for more than 30 years at Longwood Gardens. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors of northern Pennsylvania. In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by his children: Deborah Singer, Kevin S. Benjamin, Susan Mozzani and Leslie Benjamin; several grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and sister, Evelyn Bradley. Services are private. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 12, 2020