Herbert D. “Herb” Shellender, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday September 16, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Anne Marie “Nancy” (Cabry) Shellender, with whom he just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this September. Herb was born in Media on June 23, 1940 to the late Harry and Ethel (Stearne) Shellender. Herb was a graduate of Media High School. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He worked many years in the Philadelphia refineries and was also an auto mechanic. He was in the Lions Club in Eagle, Chester County, PA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a master carpenter. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Linda and her husband Brian Barnett of Chadds Ford, PA, Judy and her husband Chris Dalesandro of Robesonia, PA, eight grandchildren, and sister Barbara and her husband Bob Bogardus of Lewes, DE. He was predeceased by his late daughter, Eileen Shellender. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 20, 2019