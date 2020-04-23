|
Hilda M. Wright, 90, departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Haverford, PA, she was one of ten children born of the late Edward D. Turner and Maude Butler Turner. Hilda was the wife of the late Rev. Vernon Shirley Wright Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She leaves three sons, Vernon S. Wright Jr. of Long Beach, CA, Vaughn H. Wright of Chester, Ventnor T. Wright (Leslie) of Coatesville; sister, Constance Jackson of Media; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren a host of other relatives. She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Stephanie Loren Wright; sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Jean Lewis, Phyllis G. Winters, Barbara Rheubottom, and Frances Turner; brothers, Edward Turner, Leroy A. Turner, Sr., and Thomas S. Turner, Sr. Services will be held privately. To view her life story please visit wrightfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2020