Homer D. Hadley, 88, of Elverson, passed away at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Daphne, and his step-daughter Heather Armstrong Thonn (whom he raised), son-in-law Brian, and grandchildren Carter and Hadley of Canton, GA. Other survivors are brother Ray (Jane), sisters-in-law Jerriann Manze (Drew) and Christa Loose (Judy), two nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his step-son Sean Armstrong, mother Estelle Hadley, father William Hadley, brothers Charles and William, and stepbrother Jay. Homer served as a corpsman with the US Marines in Korea (purple heart). He graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and from Lehigh University (MA in Ed). He began teaching math at South Brandywine Junior High School in 1958 and continued his career at Horace S. Scott Intermediate High School in Coatesville until his retirement in 1987. As a true baseball fan, he had Phillies tickets for many years and every summer, he and his friends would go to Boston’s Fenway Park and cheer on his beloved Red Sox. Homer was a good, kind man who will be remembered for his laugh and making others laugh with him. We are most grateful to Dr. Mary Lisa Gunning and her staff for their dedicated care of Homer and to our family, friends and neighbors for their unwavering comfort and support. At Homer’s request, there will be no services. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions: U.S. Veterans Hospice Committee P.O. Box 96229 Washington, D.C. 20090-6229 www.veteranshospice.org
.