1/
Homer D. Hadley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer D. Hadley, 88, of Elverson, passed away at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Daphne, and his step-daughter Heather Armstrong Thonn (whom he raised), son-in-law Brian, and grandchildren Carter and Hadley of Canton, GA. Other survivors are brother Ray (Jane), sisters-in-law Jerriann Manze (Drew) and Christa Loose (Judy), two nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his step-son Sean Armstrong, mother Estelle Hadley, father William Hadley, brothers Charles and William, and stepbrother Jay. Homer served as a corpsman with the US Marines in Korea (purple heart). He graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and from Lehigh University (MA in Ed). He began teaching math at South Brandywine Junior High School in 1958 and continued his career at Horace S. Scott Intermediate High School in Coatesville until his retirement in 1987. As a true baseball fan, he had Phillies tickets for many years and every summer, he and his friends would go to Boston’s Fenway Park and cheer on his beloved Red Sox. Homer was a good, kind man who will be remembered for his laugh and making others laugh with him. We are most grateful to Dr. Mary Lisa Gunning and her staff for their dedicated care of Homer and to our family, friends and neighbors for their unwavering comfort and support. At Homer’s request, there will be no services. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions: U.S. Veterans Hospice Committee P.O. Box 96229 Washington, D.C. 20090-6229 www.veteranshospice.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved