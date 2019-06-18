Home

Hope J. Vodantis Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Ann Valee (Mac), Stephen (Toni), and Nicholas (Dana). Devoted Grandmother of Hope, Calla, John, Lukos, Leo and Eleni. She will be loved and missed by her family always and forever. Friends and family are welcome to attend her viewing Thursday evening from 7-9 PM at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church. 35 N. Malin Rd, Broomall, pa 19008, and again Friday Morning from 9 to 10am. Her funeral will follow at 10 Am in the church. Interment, Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery in Valley Forge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Vodantis Memorial scholarship fund Care of the Hellenic University Club of Philadelphia.
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019
