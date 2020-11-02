Dr. Horace K. Bonsall Jr. passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. He was ninety years old. Loving friends and family had the wonderful opportunity to spend time with him over the past several weeks before his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Helen Bonsall (nee Maciak) and his children Pennie Gorney and her husband James, Eric, and Robert and his wife Pam. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Renfrew. He had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dr. Bonsall lived an active, full, and caring life. He graduated from Scott High School in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and dental schools from 1947 -1954. He served time in Iceland as a Lieutenant Commander U.S.N. He was active professionally and was a member of the American Dental Association, the Chester/Delaware County Dental Association, and the Coatesville Hospital dental staff. He was a longtime member of the Olivet United Methodist Church and was dedicated to helping his community. Dr. Bonsall was a past president of the Wesley Bible Club, the Methodist Men, The Coatesville Alumni Association, and the Optimist Club. He served on the board of the Coatesville Country Club and was elected as a school board member for the Coatesville Area School District. He was a past member of the Coatesville Civil Service Board, the Coatesville Planning Commission, the Coatesville Administrative Review Board and Town Watch. He especially enjoyed his participation and was a founding member of the Coatesville Area High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was an ardent Red Raider fan. Dr. Bonsall was a loving husband, a caring father and a proud grandfather. He was a true pillar of the Coatesville Community. He will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched. The Bonsall family would like to thank all of the caregivers over the past few months for all their kind and gentle care. A very special thank you to Melissa for her compassion, uplifting spirit and guidance to our family. Services will be private. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Coatesville Area Public Library, 501 E. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville, PA 19320 and Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com