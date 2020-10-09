1/1
Horace M. Wright Jr.
1940 - 2020
Horace M. Wright, Jr. peacefully passed away at the age of 80 in his home, surrounded by his family and dogs, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Horace was born in Parkesburg, PA on June 12, 1940. He had three siblings, Rose Ranck, John Wright and the late Jean Mullin. Throughout his lifetime, “Pop” (as many of his players called him) found joy through coaching youth football and softball in West Chester. He supported his four children, Mark Wright, Rene’ Zelkin (Gregg), Rose Ann Smith (Gregory) and Michael Wright in their sporting adventures throughout their childhood. Horace worked at Shop Rite in West Chester for over 40 years as a grocery manager. He loved working with the customers on a daily basis. Horace enjoyed family gatherings around the dinner table. He found true joy in good Italian food and fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting Italy. Fond memories were made with his three grandchildren, Annina, Colton and Dustin, especially playing in his pool. After 28 years of marriage, Horace has rejoined his loving wife, Connie. He will be remembered as a happy man whose love of sports brought him joy as well as the beach, gardening, laughing, dancing and eating. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE, where a memorial mass will begin at 10:30 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Horace’s memory to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 302-368-9500

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
