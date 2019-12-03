Daily Local News Obituaries
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH
300 State Road
West Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH
300 State Road
West Grove, PA
View Map
Horace Melvin Frank Jr.

Horace Melvin Frank Jr. Obituary
Horace Melvin "Sonny" Frank, Jr., Age 90, of Landenberg passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Born in West Grove, he was the son of Horace Melvin Frank, Sr. and Stella Graham Frank.
Sonny was the beloved husband of the late Adeline "Sis" Frank {nee Sciarra}; father of Barry J. Frank (Shirley Patrylak) and Donna F. Waltman (Donald); grandfather of Craig Waltman (Wendy), Trisha Costello (Ray), Courtney Wooters (Chris), Taryn Waltman and Casey Waltman; great-grandfather of 5.
A viewing will be from 1 to 1:45PM with a Funeral Mass at 2PM on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may by made to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother R.C.C., 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311.
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Dec. 3, 2019
