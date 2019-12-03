|
Horace Melvin "Sonny" Frank, Jr., Age 90, of Landenberg passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Born in West Grove, he was the son of Horace Melvin Frank, Sr. and Stella Graham Frank.
Sonny was the beloved husband of the late Adeline "Sis" Frank {nee Sciarra}; father of Barry J. Frank (Shirley Patrylak) and Donna F. Waltman (Donald); grandfather of Craig Waltman (Wendy), Trisha Costello (Ray), Courtney Wooters (Chris), Taryn Waltman and Casey Waltman; great-grandfather of 5.
A viewing will be from 1 to 1:45PM with a Funeral Mass at 2PM on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may by made to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother R.C.C., 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311.
Published in Daily Local News on Dec. 3, 2019