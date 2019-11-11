Daily Local News Obituaries
Howard Doran Obituary
Howard B. Doran, a 16-year resident of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on July 8, 1937 in Downingtown, PA and was one of eight children of John and Margaret Doran. He was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School in West Chester and worked for over 40 years at Wyeth-Ayerst before retiring and moving to The Villages in 2003. Howard lived in The Villages with his wife of 59 years, Joanne Doran, and was the father of three sons - Howard Doran, Jr. (Debra Doran) of Raleigh, NC, Alan Doran (Lisa Doran) of Westport, CT and David Doran (deceased). He is also survived by his brother Donald Doran and sister Peggy Schock. Howard was a proud Pop Pop to five grandchildren - Michael, Brian, Patrick, Rachel and Ellie. Services will be held in FL, hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 10, 2019
