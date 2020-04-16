|
Howard Walker Howard Walker, 85, of Downingtown, PA died at home on April 11, 2020. He was the loving and caring husband of Barbara Walker for 56 years. He is also survived by 5 amazing children: Mary McCreesh (Mick), Howard (Helen), Brian (Gwynne), Colleen Mahoney (Glenn), Matthew (Megan) and 11 loving grandchildren. His parents, Howard and Veronica Walker, also blessed him with a brother, Tom (Bernadette), and 2 sisters, Roni Donnelly and Anne Guano (deceased). Howard enjoyed a successful business career and mostly cherished time spent with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass, enjoyed playing golf, volunteering at a homeless shelter, and travelling the world. In addition to being an avid Villanova basketball fan, he faithfully supported his grandchildren’s various athletic events. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saints Philip & James Church at a later date. Memorial donations in Howard’s name may be sent to either: The Augustinian Fund, Care of Elderly and Infirm Friars, 214 Ashwood Road, P.O. Box 340 Villanova, PA 19085 or Missionaries of Charity, 630 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 19, 2020