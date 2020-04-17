Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Walker Obituary
Howard Walker, 85, of Downingtown, PA died at home on April 11, 2020. He was the loving and caring husband of Barbara Walker for 56 years. He is also survived by 5 amazing children: Mary McCreesh (Mick), Howard (Helen), Brian (Gwynne), Colleen Mahoney (Glenn), Matthew (Megan) and 11 loving grandchildren. He was also blessed with a brother, Tom (Bernadette), and 2 sisters, Roni Donnelly and Anne Guano (deceased). Howard enjoyed a successful business career but mostly cherished time spent with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass, enjoyed playing golf, volunteering at a homeless shelter, and traveling the world. In addition to being an avid Villanova basketball fan, he faithfully supported his grandchildren’s various athletic events. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be sent to either: The Augustinian Fund, Care of Elderly Friars, 214 Ashwood Rd, Villanova, PA 19085 or Missionaries of Charity, 630 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -