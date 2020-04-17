|
|
Howard Walker, 85, of Downingtown, PA died at home on April 11, 2020. He was the loving and caring husband of Barbara Walker for 56 years. He is also survived by 5 amazing children: Mary McCreesh (Mick), Howard (Helen), Brian (Gwynne), Colleen Mahoney (Glenn), Matthew (Megan) and 11 loving grandchildren. He was also blessed with a brother, Tom (Bernadette), and 2 sisters, Roni Donnelly and Anne Guano (deceased). Howard enjoyed a successful business career but mostly cherished time spent with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass, enjoyed playing golf, volunteering at a homeless shelter, and traveling the world. In addition to being an avid Villanova basketball fan, he faithfully supported his grandchildren’s various athletic events. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be sent to either: The Augustinian Fund, Care of Elderly Friars, 214 Ashwood Rd, Villanova, PA 19085 or Missionaries of Charity, 630 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 19, 2020