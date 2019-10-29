Daily Local News Obituaries
Hubert Bradley ð ‡‹radâ€ Searles

Hubert Bradley “Brad” Searles, 78, died on October 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Ercildoun, he was the son the late Hubert Searles and Lucy Jones Searles. He was a 1959 graduate of Scott High School. He worked 40 plus years at Lukens/Bethlehem Steel Company in Coatesville, never missing a day of work. He is survived by his brother, Milton, sister-in-law Theodora, nephew Mikael, nephew Niklas and his wife Julia, Aunt Sarah Smith Searles and a host of cousins. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 1st at 11 AM at Church of Christ, 750 Doe Run Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. The viewing will be held at the church from 10 until 11 AM. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 30, 2019
