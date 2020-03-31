|
Hudson Beard, 83, of Coatesville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Paoli Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Emma L. Frame Beard. Born in Cochranville, he was an area resident all his life. He served in the US Marine Corps. Hudson was employed by the former Quad Graphics Corp. After retirement, he worked as a bus driver for Krapf. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Vicci Eidell, and husband Barry, of Pottstown, Melissa Beard, and companion Mark Miller, of Coatesville, Bryon Beard and wife Kriss of Caln, and Shawnté Wilson of Coatesville, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. He was preceded in death by one son Robert Beard and 6 siblings. Funeral and burial services will be private. Public Memorial Services will be scheduled and announced at a later date and time. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 1, 2020