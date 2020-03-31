Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Hudson Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hudson Beard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hudson Beard Obituary
Hudson Beard, 83, of Coatesville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Paoli Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Emma L. Frame Beard. Born in Cochranville, he was an area resident all his life. He served in the US Marine Corps. Hudson was employed by the former Quad Graphics Corp. After retirement, he worked as a bus driver for Krapf. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Vicci Eidell, and husband Barry, of Pottstown, Melissa Beard, and companion Mark Miller, of Coatesville, Bryon Beard and wife Kriss of Caln, and Shawnté Wilson of Coatesville, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. He was preceded in death by one son Robert Beard and 6 siblings. Funeral and burial services will be private. Public Memorial Services will be scheduled and announced at a later date and time. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hudson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -