Hugh F. Coll, Jr., 80, of Downingtown PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Simpson Meadows. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Ellie) Petto Coll, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Bedford, Ohio, he was the son of the late Hugh F. Coll, Sr. and Joanne T. Sexton. Hugh, or Buddy as he was known to those closest to him, was a dedicated family man that never ceased to face life’s challenges head on. When he was not working to provide for his family, he enjoyed tending to his precious lawn and maintaining his home in true DIY fashion. He took immense pride in his business, Testech Inc. of Exton, PA, where he was fortunate enough to pursue the American dream through hard work and dedication. In his later years, he embraced his role as a grandfather taking time to teach his grandchildren life skills and how to make time for a little bit of fun. Hugh also enjoyed the mental challenge of Poker as a hobby both, at home as well as in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Kathleen Coll Hurley, son Peter Coll, daughter-in-law Robin Coll, grandchildren Jessica and Tyler Coll, and Steven and Abigail Donmoyer. He was predeceased by his son Mark F. Coll Services are pending at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willow Tree Hospice of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.