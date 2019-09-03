|
|
SEPTEMBER 9, 1931 ~ AUGUST 31, 2019 Ida L. Beard, widow of John L. Beard, Sr., died peacefully on August 31, 2019, at her home in Kennett Square. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Pietro and Pietrina DiMario of Chester, Delaware County. Ida attended Chester High School and worked in her parents’s delicatessen. She married and moved to Kennett Square in 1950. Ida was a wonderful homemaker and the cornerstone of her family, whom she adored. She was a gentle, kind, nurturing lady with a smile that could light up the room. Ida enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, singing, music, needlework, gardening, baking and all things Italian. She loved holiday cooking and sharing family recipes. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ida was the beloved mother to Joan B. Miller (Brinis) and John L. Beard, Jr. (Jennifer); grandmother to Erin L. Miller, John L. Beard, III, (Lindsay) and Anna L. Beard (Jeff Singer); great grandmother to Grace L. Beard and Emma E. Beard; sister to Mary Saviski. In addition to her parents and husband, Ida was predeceased by her siblings, Lena DeMarco, Antoinette Wise and Joseph DiMario. A viewing will be from 9:30AM until 11:00AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 North Union Street, Kennett Square. Burial will follow the funeral service in Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E, Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 -or- Kennett Food Cupboard, 136 W. Cedar Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019