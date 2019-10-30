|
|
Ike Yi Chang of West Chester. Research Chemist, Inventor, Philanthropist, Father and Grandfather. Ike Yi Chang, 94 of West Chester, PA died Thursday October 24, 2019 of natural causes at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester. Born in Changsha, China on January 8, 1925, he was the son of the late (father) Jie Chang and (mother) Jie-chun Sheng. Ike had worked as a Research Chemist for DuPont Co. for 30 years, where he received numerous awards and patents in polymer chemistry. He was a graduate of East Texas Baptist College and received his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from University of Texas at Austin. His hobbies included home improvement projects and publishing his autobiography My American Dream, which can be found in Chinese language libraries around the world. He is survived by his son, Ike Yi Chang, Jr., granddaughter Irene Aiyun Chang and grandson, Ian Aiwen Chang, all of Santa Monica, CA. He was preceded in death by the passing of his younger sister Ms. Li-yuan Chang of Houston, TX, in May 2019. Service and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Ike Y. Chang Endowed Scholarship administered by the East Texas Baptist University (call 903.923.2017 or email [email protected]). Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 31, 2019