(June 5, 1936 – February 18, 2020) Ilona Erna Marie Bauer was the only child of Walter and Ernestine Bauer. Ilona was born in Philadelphia, and graduated from Little Flower High School. Ilona obtained her Associate’s degree in Medical Technology at St. Agnes Hospital, and then became certified in Histology. She worked for the VA Medical Center in Coatesville for many years, from where she retired. Ilona loved to travel, and went to Europe and Germany many times, visiting her family there. She loved to garden, growing many fruits and vegetables on her back deck. One of her favorite travels included going to the Philadelphia Flower Show each year with her friends. Ilona had a very charitable heart, and supported numerous charitable organizations, including St. Judes Hospital for Children and Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia. Although Ilona never had children of her own, she loved all of her family and friend’s children and had a ready smile and treat for each and every one of them. She was also an active member of the PA Eastern Stars organization. Ilona loved to dine out, and spent many happy afternoons and evenings wining and dining with her friends. She never had a food she didn’t like, and never left a plate unfinished. We, her friends and family, will sorely miss her smile, her joy at being with us, and her ability to persevere through difficult times. Although we were not all related by blood, we will forever be her sisters in heart, soul, and love. We miss you, we love you, and you will be with us forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Ilona’s memory. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at SS. Phillip and James Catholic Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:25 am, with funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:30am. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park, located in Malvern, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2020