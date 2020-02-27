Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
SS. Phillip and James Catholic Church
107 N. Ship Road
Exton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
SS. Phillip and James Catholic Church
107 N. Ship Road
Exton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona Erna Marie Bauer


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilona Erna Marie Bauer Obituary
(June 5, 1936 – February 18, 2020) Ilona Erna Marie Bauer was the only child of Walter and Ernestine Bauer. Ilona was born in Philadelphia, and graduated from Little Flower High School. Ilona obtained her Associate’s degree in Medical Technology at St. Agnes Hospital, and then became certified in Histology. She worked for the VA Medical Center in Coatesville for many years, from where she retired. Ilona loved to travel, and went to Europe and Germany many times, visiting her family there. She loved to garden, growing many fruits and vegetables on her back deck. One of her favorite travels included going to the Philadelphia Flower Show each year with her friends. Ilona had a very charitable heart, and supported numerous charitable organizations, including St. Judes Hospital for Children and Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia. Although Ilona never had children of her own, she loved all of her family and friend’s children and had a ready smile and treat for each and every one of them. She was also an active member of the PA Eastern Stars organization. Ilona loved to dine out, and spent many happy afternoons and evenings wining and dining with her friends. She never had a food she didn’t like, and never left a plate unfinished. We, her friends and family, will sorely miss her smile, her joy at being with us, and her ability to persevere through difficult times. Although we were not all related by blood, we will forever be her sisters in heart, soul, and love. We miss you, we love you, and you will be with us forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Ilona’s memory. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at SS. Phillip and James Catholic Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:25 am, with funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:30am. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park, located in Malvern, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -