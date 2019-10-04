Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Ilona Muir
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona V. "Happy" Muir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilona V. "Happy" Muir Obituary
It is with great sadness to inform that Ilona V. “Happy” Muir, of Malvern, lost her short but valiant fight with pancreatic cancer at the age of 73 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Happy was born on May 19, 1946 in Hempstead, NY to the late John and Alice Muir. Happy is a graduated from Radnor High School and went on to attend Villanova University, where she received her degree in Business Administration. She is survived by her husband Dennis Gascoyne; Jason Muir San Diego, CA . She was predeceased by her brother James Muir of Phoenix, AZ. Happy was a member of the First Presbyterian of West Chester, National Association of Insurance Woman, Easter Star, Delaware County Field and Stream, Quinton Gun Club. Also Volunteered at the Devon Horse Show and Radnor School class reunion committee. She enjoyed reading in her spare time, gardening, skiing, fishing, and shotgun sporting clays. Happy was a distinguished and accomplished professional with polished expertise in all areas of financial services investment management, participation education, high deductible health plans, HSA’s, health and welfare plan analysis and design, wellness and work site marketing. Demonstrated leadership interpersonal and communication skills. Target markets include B to B and B to C within the Mid-Atlantic region. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 PM on October 11, 2019 at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 6:00-7:00 PM. Happy was loved dearly by so many, not just our many relatives, and I want the service to reflect the affection so many have for Happy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now