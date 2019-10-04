|
It is with great sadness to inform that Ilona V. “Happy” Muir, of Malvern, lost her short but valiant fight with pancreatic cancer at the age of 73 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Happy was born on May 19, 1946 in Hempstead, NY to the late John and Alice Muir. Happy is a graduated from Radnor High School and went on to attend Villanova University, where she received her degree in Business Administration. She is survived by her husband Dennis Gascoyne; Jason Muir San Diego, CA . She was predeceased by her brother James Muir of Phoenix, AZ. Happy was a member of the First Presbyterian of West Chester, National Association of Insurance Woman, Easter Star, Delaware County Field and Stream, Quinton Gun Club. Also Volunteered at the Devon Horse Show and Radnor School class reunion committee. She enjoyed reading in her spare time, gardening, skiing, fishing, and shotgun sporting clays. Happy was a distinguished and accomplished professional with polished expertise in all areas of financial services investment management, participation education, high deductible health plans, HSA’s, health and welfare plan analysis and design, wellness and work site marketing. Demonstrated leadership interpersonal and communication skills. Target markets include B to B and B to C within the Mid-Atlantic region. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 PM on October 11, 2019 at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 6:00-7:00 PM. Happy was loved dearly by so many, not just our many relatives, and I want the service to reflect the affection so many have for Happy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 6, 2019