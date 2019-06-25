|
Irene D. Graveno, 90, of Downingtown died Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Samuel A. Graveno with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Kish Dennis. Irene was employed by Bell Telephone and G. O. Carlson. She was a devoted member of Hope Fellowship Church where she was a secretary and helped to clean the church. Surviving her, in addition to her husband, are a son, Duane A. Graveno (Kimberly); a daughter, Valerie G. Jenkins, wife of Joseph W.; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. In her memory, contributions may be made to Hope Fellowship Church, 395 Madison St., Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 26, 2019