|
|
Irene Jewel Smoot, 89, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 8, 2019, in Cochranville, PA. She was the beloved wife of Charles R. Smoot of West Chester, PA. Born December 10, 1929, in Verdunville, Logan County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Hood Thomas and the late Virginia Ruth Wilbur Thomas. Irene graduated from Marmet High School and attended Morris Harvey College in Charleston WV. She worked as a schoolteacher until she retired to become a homemaker and loving mother to six children. A resident of Radley Run in West Chester since 1968, Irene was an active parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church and enjoyed vacationing with family, oil painting, playing bridge as well as watching golf and Philadelphia sports teams. Irene was a sweet and gentle person who loved spending time with her family and friends and was always there to brighten the lives of others with kind words. In addition to her husband of 68 years, she is survived by her six children, Charles Thomas Smoot, Douglas Smoot, Patricia Baker, Carlene Klebes, Gregory Smoot, and Angela Smoot, eighteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ann and her brother Vernon. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 10, 2019