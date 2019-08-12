|
Irene E. Rickert passed away on Aug 7 at age 94. She was preceded in death by her brother Eugene, daughter Carol Lynn, and husband Dr. Russell K. Rickert. She is survived by children Noel, Merryl (Ronald) Grosso, and Russ (Robin), 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Born in Hammonton, NJ, to Raymond and Florence Elliott, she received her B.Ed. at Glassboro State College, taught in Hammonton, and married in 1949.
After raising her children, Irene received her M.Ed. from WCU. She taught Remedial Reading at Exton Elementary, and English at Fugett Middle School.
Irene enjoyed sewing clothing for family, costumes for G&S Society, and blankets for Spanish Health Ministries. She sang in numerous choirs including Goshen Baptist, Westminster Pres, Greenleigh Chorale, The 49ers, and WC G&S Society.
Irene spent the last 15 mos. in the loving care of The Hickman Darlington Neighborhood.
The family invites all to a viewing at Goshen Baptist Church, 1451 W. Chester Pike, at 10 am on Thursday, Aug 15, followed by the memorial service at 11 am and luncheon at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hickman Darlington Neighborhood Staff Gratuity Fund, 400 North Walnut St. W. Chester PA 19380.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 11, 2019