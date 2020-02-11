|
Irene Sidun Parvensky of Downingtown, passed away peacefully at home at the young age of 91 on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Emil Eugene Parvensky with whom she shared 25 years, prior to his passing in 1974. She was the last survivor of nine children born to Mary and Frank Sidun including Mary, John, Anne, Helen, Margaret, Mike, Frank, and George. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Emil Paul Parvensky, and daughters Mary Theresa Biegenwald and Andrea Marie McKee. She was the loving mother of nine, including John (Tenley) Parvensky of Denver, CO, Paula Resetco, with whom she resided, Annamarie Pridgen, of Plymouth Meeting, Margaret Mary (Jim) Reach, of Chester Springs, David (Nancy) Parvensky of Downingtown, and Catherine Ann (Phil) Barwell of Downingtown. She was also the loving grandmother of Christopher McKee, Silas (Sarah) McKee, Michele (Ryan) Stillwell-Parvensky (Tierney), Emily (Anthony) Buatti, Travis McKee, Kristie (Evan) Wells, Bridget (Chris) Inzirillo, Danielle Reach, David Parvensky Jr., Veronica Reach, Michael Parvensky, Alistair McKee, Matthew Barwell, Alison Reach, Mackenzie Barwell, and Kiera Barwell and loving great-grandmother of Gabriella Loretta Buatti, Raphael Benjamin Inzirillo, Kendra Irene Tierney, and Evelyn Yolanda Tierney. Irene was born on May 3, 1928 in Colver, PA. She joined the Byzantine Catholic Order of Sisters of the St. Basil convent as a novice (Sister Benjamin), at Mount Saint Macrina in Uniontown, PA prior to leaving the convent to marry the love of her life in 1951. In her younger years, she was an avid flower arranger and frequent judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show, winning several show awards herself, including the blue ribbon for “Best in Show”. She was also a member and President of the Uwchlan Garden Club for many years. Although she was a homemaker for most of her life, she did work as an executive secretary for the President at Jefferson Bank for 10 years. She was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic church in Mont Clare since 1965, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She was also president of the Blue Army. The things she enjoyed most in life were her family, making people laugh, and singing. She will be dearly missed. An evening viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday., February 14, 2020 and again from 8:45-9:45 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 203 Jacobs St. Mont Clare, PA. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Greek Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 12, 2020