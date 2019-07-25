|
|
Isabel Anne Madden, 91, passed away on July 15, 2019, at home from complications of pneumonia. Born in West Chester, PA, Isabel was one of 11 children of Domenic and Vincenzina Sicoli, née Lupo. Isabel lived in the West Chester, PA area most of her life with her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, John D. Madden, who predeceased her in May 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Maher (John), of Midlothian VA, Margaret Marshall (Patrick) of Ocean City, NJ, three grandchildren, John Maher III, of Westfield, NJ, Sharon Hundley (Chad) of Midlothian, VA, and Erica Marshall of Philadelphia, PA, and a great grandson, Paxton Hundley. She is also survived by two sisters, Letitia Hemphill of West Chester, PA, and Dede McCool of Lynchburg, VA, a brother, Domenic Sicoli of Sun Lakes, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Visitation at 10 am, followed by a service at 11 am will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your in Isabel’s memory.
Published in The Daily Local on July 28, 2019