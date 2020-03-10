|
|
Ivan F. Lichty, 92, of Downingtown died peacefully in his sleep on March 9, 2020 at Simpsons Meadows. Born in Northampton, PA, he grew up in Brooklyn and West Forest Hills, Long Island, NY. He served in the US Navy for four and a half years and his last assigned ship was the USS Midway. Ivan was a 1952 graduate of NYU with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received his MBA from Drexel University in 1961. Ivan was employed by Burroughs Corporation (later Unisys) for over 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Betty (Telford) Lichty who passed in 2008. His son, Alan W. Lichty, his parents Mark and Myrtle (Truchses) Lichty, and his brother, Girard E. Lichty and his wife Katherine (Grever) Lichty. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Lichty Rowe of Gaithersburg, MD; nephew Mark Lichty and his wife Wendy, and their three sons; a niece Wemara and her daughter, Lotus. Ivan was an active member of the Grove United Methodist Church of West Chester, PA since 1962. He was also a member the West Chester Masonic Lodge #322 F. & A.M. and the Men of Chester County Hospital. He was a resident of West Chester for over 53 years, moving to Simpson Meadows in Downingtown in 2008. Visitation will start at 10:00AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Grove United Methodist Church, 490 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380; Masonic Funeral Service starting at 10:45 AM, followed by the church service beginning at 11:00 AM. Following the service, interment will take place in the adjoining Cemetery, alongside his wife and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grove UM Church Memorial Fund at the above address or to Simpson Meadows Care Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335. Arrangements are being handled by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181. To send online condolences, visit www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2020