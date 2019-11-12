|
|
Ivison Dady Rowland, 85, formerly of Malvern, PA passed away on November 6, 2019 at Shannondell in Audubon, PA. He was born in East Orange, NJ on April 15, 1934 to Ivison Dady and Louise Fortner Rowland. He was the beloved husband of Janice Merrick Rowland, with whom he spent 63 years of marriage. Mr. Rowland grew up in Montclair, NJ. He graduated from Montclair High School, Mercersburg Academy and ultimately received his B.S. in Agriculture from Rutgers University in 1961. He served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman on the aircraft carrier, USS Lake Champlain from 1955 to 1957. Mr. Rowland began his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1964 and ultimately retired from Conrail as Superintendent – Car Management Centers in 1990. In addition to his wife Janice, Ivison is survived by David Ivison Rowland (Suzanne Rowland), Susan Rowland Culp (Winfield Scott Culp), Katherine Rowland Schneider (Chris Schneider), Mark Schneider Sr., and 10 grandchildren, Sara Rowland, Samuel Rowland, Winfield Scott Culp Jr., Laura Culp, Katie Culp, Daniel Culp, John Schneider, Janice Schneider, Mark Schneider Jr., and Jane Schneider. He was predeceased by his brother, David R. Rowland and his daughter, Karen Rowland Schneider. A Memorial Service will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ivison’s name to the New Organ Fund at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S. Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301 OR to The Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wynnewood, PA 19096 (mainlinehealth.org/lmcgiving) to support the research of the “U. Margaretha Wallon, PhD Research Fund”. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 14, 2019