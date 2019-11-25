|
|
J. Barry Pignoli, 72, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Downingtown, PA. Born in Norristown, PA, Barry was the son of the late John Anthony and Madeline Mary Pignoli. He is survived by his fiancée, Winnie Cooper, and his three children, Gioia, Nicole, and Jonathan, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, 11:00 am. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Rd, Coatesville, PA, where family and friends will be received from 10:15am-10:45am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 26, 2019