J. Fred Christman, 86, of Phoenixville and Glenmoore, PA, and, more recently, Edenton and Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Mary Wynne. Fred is survived by Carol Sue Christman (Poust) and their four children: Lynne and her husband Jay; Kerry and her husband Scott; Scott and his wife Angela; and Jay. He was also the very proud grandfather of Christian and Drew, and Jake and Erin. Fred served in the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany, was a physical education teacher at Kathryn D. Markley Elementary School in Great Valley, and served the Golf Association of Philadelphia on the Executive Committee and as Director of Competitions. He was a well-regarded golf player in the Philadelphia area. His accomplishments included 13 hole-in-ones, 19 Club Championships (18 at Phoenixville), and several Memorial, Member-Guest, and Invitational Championships. He was a lifetime honorary member of Phoenixville, Glenhardie, and Chowan Country Clubs. The coveted J. Fred Christman Cup has been played in his honor by juniors in the Philadelphia area since 2000. The family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. Online condolences may be left on his memorial tribute at www.tributecremationsociety.com. In his honor, memorial contributions may be made to the International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N, Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 4, 2019