|
|
1924 - 2019 J. Fred Osborne, 94, of Freedom Village at West Brandywine and formerly of Kennett Square entered into God’s arms on Thursday, June 20,2019 He was the husband of Josephine D. Sapp Osborne who passed away on April 20, 2018. They had been married 73 years. He was born on September 7, 1924 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Henry F. and Ora V. Jones Osborne. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold Osborne, Paul Osborne, William Osborne and sister, Esther Arnold. Fred was a WWII veteran who was wounded in battle and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. When Fred was well enough to return to active duty, he was selected to be an armed guard to oversee Nazi war criminals that was held in Nuremberg, Germany. Upon returning to the United States he began his married life and started working for the CG Gawthrop Company for which he worked for well over 50 years. He also became a member of the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square. He has remained a member there for 69 years. While at First Baptist he was a trustee, a deacon and served on too many committees to count. His whole life has been dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior. He was survived by his two sons, Dennis Osborne and his wife, Geri of Christiana, PA and Mark Osborne of Glen Mills, PA; former daughter-in-law, Gabriella Osborne; four grandchildren, Angela, Stephanie, Silvia and Anthony; and eight great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Miranda, Kenny III, AJ, Gia, Trista, Gavin and William. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square, 415 West State St., Kennett Square, PA. Friends and family may visit from 6-8 PM on Tuesday and 9-9:45 AM on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 23, 2019