J. Russell “Rusty” Davison, III, age 37, of Wayne, PA, passed away on February 2, 2020. Born in Phoenixville, PA, he was the son of John R. Davison, Jr. and Diane S. Davison (nee Stentaford). Rusty was employed as Vice President of Finance for the Daniel J. Keating Company. In addition to his parents, Rusty is survived by his sisters Nicole Godinho (Steve) and Tasha Carney (Matt), and his nieces and nephews Ellyson and Mia Godinho and Sawyer, Chase and Tucker Carney. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, February 8, 2020 10:00-11:30 AM at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020