Jack T. Collingwood, age 93, beloved father, grandfather, and WWII veteran passed away January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Jack was born in Ridley Park, PA, and during WWII left high school to enlist in the US Navy. He served in active combat throughout the Pacific Theater (including Iwo Jima) where he piloted landing craft transporting troops to and from the shore. Upon his return, he completed his education and began his career as a draftsman at Westinghouse. It was there he met his wife Margaret, with whom he shared almost 43 years of marriage prior to her passing. For ten years, they made their home in Lima, PA, where Jack's devotion to service continued as a volunteer firefighter at Lima (now Rocky Run) Fire Company.
When Jack accepted a position as a Field Service Engineer with Penn VA Corporation (one that afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout much of North America, and from where he retired), he and his wife relocated their family to East Goshen. Jack then joined the Goshen Fire Company where he remains a life member. Over the years he served as a firefighter and later as fire police chief from 1990 to 1993.
Throughout his life, Jack maintained his love of the water and boats. He also enjoyed photography, sports (particularly the Phillies, Eagles and Penn State) and sharing stories of his travels with his friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Diane and George Degnan, and his two beloved grandsons Brendan and Justin. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret and daughter Patricia.
Friends and family may call from 10am to 11am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home in Media, PA. Internment with Military Honors will take place at Media Cemetery immediately following.
Donations in Jack's honor may be made to:
Purple Heart Homes
755 Washington Street
Statesville, NC 28677
https://purplehearthomesusa.org/make-a-phh-donation/
Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
