John “Jack” Kent Donnelly, 78, of Avondale, formerly of West Chester, passed away, at home, in peace, on February 19, 2019, after a long battle with Glioblastoma. Born and raised in West Chester, PA Jack has lived in Englewood, Florida, Downingtown, PA and Manns Choice, PA. After service to his country in the US Navy, Jack worked as a carpenter, until his retirement 10 years ago. He enjoyed art and making cabinets with his original artwork on each one. Family and friends enjoy many of these pieces in their homes. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Joanne Baer Donnelly, his daughter Debora Donnelly Launi, his parents John Thomas Donnelly and Kathryn Rice Donnelly Stewart. Jack leaves behind many great memories of his life to, three sons John K Donnelly JR, Englewood, Florida, Brendan Donnelly, Phoenixville, Pa and Sean Donnelly Englewood, Florida, his sister Susan Donnelly Naro, West Chester, PA, brother, Brian Donnelly (Nancy Alexander), Avondale, PA, half-brother Robert Stewart (Arlene), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside service on 11am Monday February 25, 2019 at Saint Agnes Cemetery, 1050 Pottstown Pike, West Chester PA, where Jack will be laid to rest with his grandparents Thomas and Marguerite Donnelly, his father, John T. Donnelly and his uncles Francis and Richard Donnelly. The Donnelly family would like to thank Penn Neighborhood Hospice and the many friends who supported our family during Jack’s last months of life. Donations to honor Jack can be made in Jack’s name to Neighborhood Hospice 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204 West Chester, PA 19380, and or The Brian and Nancy Donnelly Trauma Fund, University of Pennsylvania Hospital. 2929 Walnut Street Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19104-5099. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2019