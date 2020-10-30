1/1
Jack E. Casella
Jack E. Casella, 71, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, October 29, at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Born in West Chester, Jack was the son of the late James and Ruby (Parsons) Casella. He was the beloved husband of Pat L. (Eshleman) Casella. The couple shared 37 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his children: Linda M. Casella, John A. Casella, Anthony M. Casella, and James R. Casella is also survived by 5 sisters, 1 brother, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. An outdoor funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown at 12 pm. An indoor visitation will be held from 10:45-11:45 am. Interment will follow at Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to either the Brandywine SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
