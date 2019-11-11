Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Jack Fabe


1925 - 2019
Jack Fabe Obituary
Jack Fabe, 94 of West Chester, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Bellingham Retirement Community, West Chester, PA.
He was the husband of Mary Belle Stafford Fabe, celebrating 68 years in September
Born October 21, 1925 in Apalachin, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick Fabe and the late Anna Kramer Fabe.
Jack graduated from Lincoln Prep and attended West Chester High School and Springfield College, Springfield, MA.
He served in the US Navy in both World War II and Korea as sonar operator and sonar instructor.
Jack was a self-employed painter, starting when he returned from WWII, painting a neighbor's barn.
He was a member of West Chester JC's, Telephone Pioneers of America (Main Line Council).
Jack enjoyed traveling, hunting and gardening, sharing his crops with family and neighbors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Roberta "Bobbie" Kline (Rich) of Royersford, grandson, Chris Fabe (Hillary) of Chadds Ford, daughter-in -law, Rose Fabe (Al Bannister) of FL and DE, step granddaughters, Denise Burgese (Lou) of NJ, Debbie Thompson (Brian) of Ridley Park, Danielle Jaszczak (Rob) of Romansville plus many, many nieces, nephews, and step great grandchildren across the country. He was predeceased in death by his son, John "Rick" Fabe and was the last of 11 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com; followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 am.
Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 11, 2019
